Canadiens forced to shake up lines with Slafkovsky injured

Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis put together one heck of a top line last season, forming a trio consisting of Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Juraj Slafkovsky. The unit found instant chemistry, with each member logging career-best seasons.

That consistency has carried into the Habs’ current campaign, but an unexpected hiccup has forced the coach to change things.

On Tuesday, the Habs announced that Slafkovsky, who left Friday’s practice early, would be sidelined for at least a week as he undergoes evaluation for an upper-body injury.

With the 20-year-old winger out, the Canadiens needed to fill the vacancy on their first line.

L'attaquant Juraj Slafkovský (haut du corps) ratera une semaine d'activité et sera réévalué par la suite. Forward Juraj Slafkovský (upper body) will be sidelined for one week and will be reevaluated afterwards. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 22, 2024

St. Louis later confirmed that forward Kirby Dach would step in to replace Slafkovsky on the top line after Tuesday morning’s team skate. Additionally, rookie Oliver Kapanen has been promoted to centre the second line.

“You can never have too many centres,” St. Louis told reporters when asked about moving Dach to the wing. “I know it’s a position that’s more comfortable for Kapanen. Dach will have a bit less responsibility on the wing. He plays with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki on the power play, so I know he has chemistry with them.”

Down a forward for tonight’s game against the New York Rangers, the Canadiens also announced that Michael Pezzetta will be making his season debut, slotting into a bottom-six role.

Michael Pezzetta disputera son premier match de la saison ce soir contre les Rangers. Michael Pezzetta will make his season debut tonight against New York.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/wsR7RzLLlz — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 22, 2024

The Canadiens, who have posted a 2-3-1 record on the season, skated with the following lines at practice and are expected to use them tonight against the Rangers:

Forwards

Caufield-Suzuki-Dach

Newhook-Kapanen-Armia

Anderson-Evans-Gallagher

Heineman-Dvorak-Pezzetta

Defence

Matheson-Barron

Hutson-Savard

Struble-Mailloux

Goalies

Montembeault

Primeau

Puck drop at the Bell Centre is set for 7:15 pm ET.