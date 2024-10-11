The youngest player on the Montreal Canadiens’ roster is arguably their most exciting.

We’re talking, of course, about rookie defenceman Lane Hutson, who, despite only suiting up for a handful of games, has made an immediate impact on the Habs’ blue line.

While the 20-year-old has quickly entered the discussion for the NHL’s Calder Trophy, many fans are focused on a more pressing issue—whether Hutson deserves a promotion to the Canadiens’ top power-play unit.

With four points in his first four games, Hutson’s ability to move the puck and create chances has been eye-catching. His speed, vision, and offensive instincts are undeniable —especially on the man advantage.

Lane Hutson Calder Run Point 1 of 50 pic.twitter.com/cFCLp3oatL — Shaun (@shaun_has_em) October 10, 2024

Some analysts are already on board with the idea of head coach Martin St. Louis promoting him to the team’s top unit.

“Lane Hutson is a natural, just let him play hockey,” Benoit Brunet noted on RDS on Thursday night. “It won’t be long before he replaces Mike Matheson, much sooner than we think, on power play 1.”

Advanced stats also suggest a shift might make sense as Hutson’s 81.39% xGF at even strength ranks first on the team, showing how effective he’s been at driving play when he’s on the ice.

Lane Hutson tonight: — 2 assists

— 2 blocked shots

— 81.39 xGF% at 5v5 (1st on Habs tonight) 4 points in 4 career games. pic.twitter.com/NLDpjy99Kp — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) October 11, 2024

The Michigan native’s play in his own zone has been strong as well.

In the first two games, the Canadiens’ defence has been way tighter with Hutson on the ice, giving up just 2.31 expected goals per 60 minutes. Without him, they’ve struggled, allowing over double that at 5.1.

Through the first two games, the Canadiens have allowed 2.31 xGA/60 with Lane Hutson on the ice 5v5. Without Hutson, that number spikes to a whopping 5.1 xGA/60. Montreal has been defensively sound with Hutson on the ice, but torched on defense at even-strength with 48 off the… pic.twitter.com/jsXgIBlVyv — Data Puck (@DataPuck) October 11, 2024

Giving him more opportunities on the power play, which has been among the NHL’s worst in recent years, comes at a cost. It would likely mean demoting fellow left-handed defenceman Matheson to the secondary unit.

Although Matheson is coming off a career-best 62-point season with the Habs, frustration regarding his power play tendencies has been mounting. And while the Canadiens’ season has only just begun, the 30-year-old has already made a fair share of costly mistakes on the man advantage, which is currently executing at an 18.2% efficiency rate

“That wasn’t a good decision by Mike Matheson to take a shot there (on the PP) – Marc Denis on RDS pic.twitter.com/TClhFADW5O — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 10, 2024

And with Habs fans being as passionate as they are, it hasn’t taken long for the alternate captain to become the subject of memes.

Imagine having a full two minute 5-on-3 with this talent but instead you have to watch Matheson rip a slap shot at someone’s ankle from the point. pic.twitter.com/wG8vObHVa8 — Patrick Tallon (@PatrickETallon) October 10, 2024

While we’d put money on St. Louis experimenting with his man-advantage lineup sometime throughout the season, Hutson fans may have to hold on a little longer before the kid officially gets the nod.

Riding a 1-1-0 record to start the year, the Canadiens will be back in action this Saturday as they take on the Ottawa Senators at home.