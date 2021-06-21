La Ronde is now open every day until the end of August

Summer is officially underway, and that means La Ronde is officially open every single day.

From now until August 29, Quebec’s biggest amusement park will be open daily starting at 10 am, for thrill-seekers who want to get in a little morning ride on The Goliath.

For the rest of June, July, and the first three weeks in August, the park will be open from 10 am to 7 pm on weekdays, and 10 am to 8 pm on weekends.

From September to October, La Ronde will reduce to 10 am to 6 pm on weekends only.

Until then, riders can find a pretty sweet deal — $49.99 for an all-season pass, compared to $29.99 for one-day admission.

Essentially, if you’re planning on going to La Ronde twice this summer, an all-season pass will pay itself off after the second trip.

La Ronde — which opened for the spring season on May 22 — says all public health guidelines are being followed, and the park guarantees customer and staff safety amid the pandemic.

The park splits its rides into three categories: kids rides, family rides, and thrill rides. The park’s newest ride, Chaos, opened in 2019.

(It’s a 7-storey loop roller coaster because, of course, it is.)

All other rides, concessions, and mini-games have also reopened across the park except for Canada’s largest wooden roller coaster, Le Monstre, which is closed due to “health and safety policies,” as per Six Flags.