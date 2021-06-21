15 pandemic friendly things to do in Montreal this week: June 21 to 27

As Montreal enters the first official week of summer, the city is starting to feel a little bit normal and we’re highlighting some exciting pandemic-friendly things to do all week.

While Montreal remains in Yellow Zone, much of the province has been downgraded to a Green Zone as things are starting to normalize (knock on wood).

We no longer have to rely exclusively on watching Netflix to keep ourselves busy, so here are a bunch of things to do in Montreal all week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Espace pour la vie (@espacepourlavie)

After being closed for more than two years for renovations (and a pandemic), the Biodôme de Montréal has finally reopened.

Using some elements from Biodôme’s original 1976 design, guests can now observe the birds in the Tropical Rainforest from treetop level, enter a beaver lodge, and really experience what subpolar cold feels like – just like the penguins.

Walk through replicas of four ecosystems found in the Americas without even leaving the island.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naved Khan (@naved7473)

If the weather bodes well this week, check out Old Montreal’s free beach. Parasols, beach chairs, and a gorgeous view of Montreal — you can’t go wrong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giulia Rustichini (@giulieth)

Jean-Doré beach has opened for the summer, and if the weather gets nice and toasty, how about soaking up the sun and some water at Parc Jean-Drapeau’s manmade beach?

This week it’s open every day, and admission costs under $10 for adults and $4.50 for teens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parc Safari (@parcsafari)

Lions, tigers, and bears — oh my!

Parc Safari is up and running for the spring and summer season for anyone looking to get off-island and check out a slew of exotic animals, including zebras, elephants, big cats, hyenas, deer, and more.

They also have live shows and amusement park rides.

Starting this week, the park is open every day, ranging from $16 to $41 for admission.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Ronde OFFICIEL (@larondesixflags)

As of this week, Quebec’s biggest amusement park is open every day until September.

Take a trip to La Ronde and tackle Le Monstre, Ednor, Le Vampire, and all the other rides that flip you upside down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A/Maze: Montreal Escape Game (@amazemontreal)

Hey, you escaped lockdown. Now try getting out of prison!

A/Maze has reopened its Atwater location, including four themed escape rooms: Prison Break, Laboratory, Military Facility, and Secrets of the Lachine Canal.

Prices range from $13 to $25 per person. It might be a good way to escape the workweek.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Quellet (@cynthiaquellet)

This two-storey, indoor-outdoor market is right on the canal and offers fresh produce, coffee, baked good, and hooch for people who want to be as Old Port, as Old Port can be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aventures H2O / H2O Adventures (@aventuresh2o)

Sure, you can take a kayak or canoe, but why not really stand out and tackle the canal in a swan?

Besides being great for the ‘gram, it’s pretty fun to float down the canal in a giant bird.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by XP_MTL (@xp_mtl)

When was the last time you went to a museum?

The MMFA is showcasing a slew of great exhibitions, including “Riopelle

The Call of Northern Landscapes and Indigenous Cultures” highlighting North and Indigenous cultures and consists of nearly 160 works and more than 150 artifacts and archival documents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourisme Montréal (@montreal)

Take a zip across Old Montreal.

For a smooth $19.99, zip across the Old Port and take in seriously breathtaking views of the Montreal skyline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie B🌞 (@_sophiebinette)

The newly renovated Biodôme de Montréal is open after having gone major renovations over the past two years.

The iconic space’s renovations are highlighted by a new “multisensory and immersive experience,” as guests can make their way through the five ecosystems of the Americas.

The Biodôme is open every day from 9 am to 5 pm, and the Jardin Botanique is open daily from 7:30 am to 5 pm. Tickets cost a smooth $19 to enter each one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jardins_Gamelin (@jardins_gamelin)

It’s tough to get more Montreal than the Jardins Gamelin at the Quartier des Spectacles.

The space is full of thematic gardens, greenhouses, a butterfly house, and a musical atmosphere.

Grab a snack, soak up the sun, and chill out this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @petewilliams

Remember movie theatres?

Cinemas are now reopened across Montreal and the city’s most popular downtown spot is showing some good flicks, including The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, In The Heights, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Cruella, A Quiet Place Part II, and more.

Plus, you can eat popcorn inside again!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bota Bota, spa-sur-l’eau (@botabotamtl)

Bota Bota is open every day until 9 pm for people looking to get a massage, water circuit, or some serious spa time.

The past 14 months have been difficult, so take some time to relax.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O A S I S S U R F (@oasissurf)

This surf spot in the South Shore has an indoor wave pool so you can surf (and learn to surf) for relatively cheap.

You know, instead of flying to the Caribbean.

Surf’s up, dudes and dudettes!