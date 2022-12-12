Kovalev says Koivu was "not easy" to deal with initially as Canadiens captain

Habs fans remember Saku Koivu and Alex Kovalev as one of the most dynamic duos the Montreal Canadiens had ever seen. But while the Russian and the Finn shared a lot of ice time — often complimenting each other’s respective strengths — the pair may not have been as compatible off the ice.

As a recent guest on former Canadiens enforcer George Laraques‘ radio show on BPM Sports, Kovalev divulged some details regarding his relationship with the former captain.

“I liked Saku. I mean he was definitely a not easy person to deal with,” Kovalev told Laraque. “I don’t know if he felt that when I came to Montreal, you know, he felt, maybe, like I’m taking his place or whatever.”

The 49-year-old also admitted to having a private conversation with Koivu to clear the air. “I’m not here to fight against you,” Kovalev allegedly told Koivu.

De passage dans Le Monde de Georges, Alex Kovalev a résumé sa relation avec Saku Koivu lors de son arrivée à Montréal. Bien qu’il ait aimé le #11 comme capitaine, ça n’a pas toujours été évident. 😬 pic.twitter.com/R23dJeS8mK — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) December 12, 2022

Despite some tension, Kovalev says he understood why the captain may have felt threatened by the then newcomer.

“Some new guy comes in and you don’t know him. You have to get used to it.”

Eventually, though, the two fan favourites settled their differences and developed an amicable rapport. “It took some time, but you know what, we did what we had to do.”

Kovalev, who is now coaching hockey in Russia, also took the time to acknowledge some of his former teammates strengths.

“Saku is very dedicated,” he said, adding that “he was a great captain.”

Between 2004 and 2009 Kovalev and Koivu spent nearly five full seasons together in Montreal. In that time they amassed a combined 562 points.

Not bad for two guys who got off to a rocky start.