The best kayak rental spots around Montreal

Now that the weather is getting real toasty for the spring and summer months, have you considered adding kayaking to your Montreal to-do list?

Because you probably should.

Kayaking is a great workout, a fun way to explore the city, and it’s a cool way to, well, cool off. Not to mention, you’re literally on the historic Saint-Lawrence River and the Lachine Rapids.

It’s like the bike path, only waterier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSF (@ksf_montreal)

KSF is right at Rapids Park in Lasalle and they offer surfboards, paddleboards, and kayaks as well as all the gear needed to tackle the water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aventures H2O / H2O Adventures (@aventuresh2o)

H20 Adventures offers kayaks at arguably the best spot to go kayaking — right on the Lachine Canal behind the Atwater Market.

They also offer giant swan boats just in case you really want to stand out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by espace NAVI (@espacenavi)

espace NAVI has two sites, one in Verdun and one on the northern point of l’Île-des-Sœurs. Both sites have a launch spot to give you different kayaking paths.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline Leduc (@carolineleduc15)

Parc De La Riviere-Des-Milles-Îles is Montreal’s largest kayak rental centre, offering single and tandem kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aventure-mille-îles (@aventure.milleiles)

If you’re looking for a little off-Montreal trek, this peaceful spot on the banks of Riviere-des-Milles-Îles in Laval offers kayaks, fishing kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards for people who are looking for a bigger variety of boats.