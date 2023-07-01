Canadiens ship out Edmundson in trade with Capitals: report

The Montreal Canadiens have made their first trade of the day.

Per TSN’s Darren Dreger, the veteran defenceman has been shipped off to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a series of draft picks.

Joel Edmundson traded to Washington. Draft picks to Montreal. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2023

Per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Canadiens are retaining 50% of Edmundson’s $3.5 million cap hit over next season.

Montreal retaining 50 per cent on Edmundson — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2023

Edmundson has eight goals, 24 assists and a plus-minus of -2 in 140 games for the Canadiens in his career, having played the last three seasons for the team.

More to come…