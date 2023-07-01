SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens ship out Edmundson in trade with Capitals: report

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Jul 1 2023, 4:06 pm
Canadiens ship out Edmundson in trade with Capitals: report
Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Canadiens have made their first trade of the day.

Per TSN’s Darren Dreger, the veteran defenceman has been shipped off to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a series of draft picks.

Per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Canadiens are retaining 50% of Edmundson’s $3.5 million cap hit over next season.

Edmundson has eight goals, 24 assists and a plus-minus of -2 in 140 games for the Canadiens in his career, having played the last three seasons for the team.

More to come…

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canadiens
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.