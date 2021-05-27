Japanese street food and sake market is coming to Montreal next month
Montreal foodies who miss the island’s various pop-up food markets are in for a treat. A Japanese sake tasting and food market is kicking off across the island in June.
From June 7 to 13, Montreal will host the first edition of Japan Week organized by YATAI MTL.
Coupled with an online cultural program, the market will give Montrealers the chance to “discover other Japanese products through a route of restaurants and shops located in several neighbourhoods of the city,” says the event’s press release.
Over 30 Japanese restaurants will be taking place in the city-wide festival, all while respecting public health’s COVID-19 guidelines.
The outdoor market includes food pop-ups, flower markets, tastings, clothing, Japanese accessories, and more (some at real good prices) at respective spots across Montreal.
“You are lucky, my dear Montrealers, because there are plenty of delicious and AUTHENTIC Japanese foods to discover and re-discover in your city,” says the event’s ambassador Kuniko Fujita. “Come on, accompany me throughout the week and become specialists in Japanese cuisine. To your health, KAMPAÏ!”
Here are the restaurants and their corresponding boroughs. Visit the event’s website for more details on what’s being sold and where.
Villeray
- OISHI BAR À MATCHA
Rosemont
- CENTRE TAIYO
- CAMELLIA SINENSIS
- UMAMI RAMEN ET IZAKAYA
Le Plateau
- TRI EXPRESS
- KYOTO FLEURS
- PALMA MONTRÉAL
- NAKAMICHI
- TSUKUYOMI RAMEN
- BRASSERIE DIEU DU CIEL!
- COUTEAUX JAPONAIS STAY SHARP
- SWIRL
- O-TAKU MANGA LOUNGE
- MARUSAN X OSMO
MINI MARCHÉ YATAI (Le Plateau)
- TOKUSEN
- KIMONO YUKI
- MIYUSAKA
- YAMABIKO COFFEE ROASTERS
- PÂTISSERIE T.M.
- OKINI CERAMICS
Centre-Ville
- CAMELLIA SINENSIS
- FLEURS ET CADEAUX
- KINTON RAMEN (McGill)
- KINTON RAMEN (Bishop)
- KINTON RAMEN (Union)
- TSUJIRI
- MATCHA ZANMAI
- UNCLE TETSU
- KINKA IZAKAYA
- ICHIFUKU | KAMETSURU ÉPICERIE JAPONAISE
Westmount
- KINTON RAMEN (Westmount)
Saint-Henri
- NOZY
Verdun
- ALICE & THEO
- KOMMA ROSTA
- ENTREPRISE SAKAO
Cotes-des-Neiges
- KINTON RAMEN (CÔTE-DES-NEIGES)
Pointe Claire
- KINTON RAMEN (POINTE CLAIRE)
Laval
- KINTON RAMEN (LAVAL)