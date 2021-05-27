Japanese street food and sake market is coming to Montreal next month

Montreal foodies who miss the island’s various pop-up food markets are in for a treat. A Japanese sake tasting and food market is kicking off across the island in June.

From June 7 to 13, Montreal will host the first edition of Japan Week organized by YATAI MTL.

Coupled with an online cultural program, the market will give Montrealers the chance to “discover other Japanese products through a route of restaurants and shops located in several neighbourhoods of the city,” says the event’s press release.

Over 30 Japanese restaurants will be taking place in the city-wide festival, all while respecting public health’s COVID-19 guidelines.

The outdoor market includes food pop-ups, flower markets, tastings, clothing, Japanese accessories, and more (some at real good prices) at respective spots across Montreal.

“You are lucky, my dear Montrealers, because there are plenty of delicious and AUTHENTIC Japanese foods to discover and re-discover in your city,” says the event’s ambassador Kuniko Fujita. “Come on, accompany me throughout the week and become specialists in Japanese cuisine. To your health, KAMPAÏ!”

Here are the restaurants and their corresponding boroughs. Visit the event’s website for more details on what’s being sold and where.

Villeray

OISHI BAR À MATCHA

Rosemont

CENTRE TAIYO

CAMELLIA SINENSIS

UMAMI RAMEN ET IZAKAYA

Le Plateau

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tri Express (@triexpress)

TRI EXPRESS

KYOTO FLEURS

PALMA MONTRÉAL

NAKAMICHI

TSUKUYOMI RAMEN

BRASSERIE DIEU DU CIEL!

COUTEAUX JAPONAIS STAY SHARP

SWIRL

O-TAKU MANGA LOUNGE

MARUSAN X OSMO

MINI MARCHÉ YATAI (Le Plateau)

TOKUSEN

KIMONO YUKI

MIYUSAKA

YAMABIKO COFFEE ROASTERS

PÂTISSERIE T.M.

OKINI CERAMICS

Centre-Ville

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fleurs & Cadeaux (@fleurs_cadeaux)

CAMELLIA SINENSIS

FLEURS ET CADEAUX

KINTON RAMEN (McGill)

KINTON RAMEN (Bishop)

KINTON RAMEN (Union)

TSUJIRI

MATCHA ZANMAI

UNCLE TETSU

KINKA IZAKAYA

ICHIFUKU | KAMETSURU ÉPICERIE JAPONAISE

Westmount

KINTON RAMEN (Westmount)

Saint-Henri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChefNozomu_Takeuchi (@restaurant_nozy)

NOZY

Verdun

ALICE & THEO

KOMMA ROSTA

ENTREPRISE SAKAO

Cotes-des-Neiges

KINTON RAMEN (CÔTE-DES-NEIGES)

Pointe Claire

KINTON RAMEN (POINTE CLAIRE)

Laval