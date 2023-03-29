ÎleSoniq announces additions to star-studded lineup

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

On Wednesday, Montreal’s ÎleSoniq announced that it would be adding artists like Ray Volpe, Afrojack, and Agents Of Time to the summer festival’s stacked lineup.

The new acts will be joining headliners The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond, Alesso, Deadmau5, Slander, and more on multiple stages throughout Parc Jean Drapeau.

The two-day festival will take place between Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13.

Now in its eighth edition, this ÎleSoniq is expected to be the largest in the event’s history.

“This year the festival promises a jam-packed weekend bursting at the seams with massive beats, hypnotic light shows, unique back-to-back sets, [and] one of the biggest stages in North America,” organizers wrote in a press release.

Two-day tickets are on sale now at ilesoniq.com. Single-day tickets go on sale at 10 am on Friday, March 31, and start at CAD$135.