Jack White performing phone-free concert in Laval this weekend

Remember how great concerts used to be before cell phones?

Jack White sure does. And he’s doing his best to turn back the clock and let us all live in the moment again.

White will be rocking Laval’s Place Bell this Saturday, April 16, as part of the Supply Chain Issues Tour, his first in four years. And Evenko has posted a notice for the concert asking attendees to put their smartphones in a lockable pouch provided by staff for the duration of the show.

“The Jack White tour believe this creates a better experience for everyone.” reads the memo. “This request is mandatory for every fan wishing to attend the event.”

While the goal is to limit phone usage, people will still be able to access their devices if necessary by unlocking the pouch.

White, who will be performing with Canadian rock band July Talk, earned two Grammys with The White Stripes for Best Alternative Music Album (Elephant) and Best Rock Song (“7 Nation Army”) in 2004.

Now performing as a solo artist, White has previously appeared in The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, The Death Weather, The Upholsterers, Insane Clown Posse, The GoGoober, and The Peas.

Besides his stop in Laval, White will also rock out in Vancouver and Toronto. His tour will cover most of the United States as well as Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, starting this spring, coinciding with his new album, which was released on April 8.

His newest single, “Taking Me Back,” debuted in November:

Jack White – The Supply Chain Issues Tour 2022

When: Saturday, April 16 2022

Time: Doors – 7 pm / Show – 8 pm

Where: Place Bell, Laval

Tickets: Click here to view/purchase tickets