Montreal en photo: 22 stellar city shots from the past week

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for another edition of Montreal en Photo.

Every week we feature over a dozen unique ways Montreal has been photographed through a camera lens. While the weather has been quite gloomy over the past few days, it’s made for some really cool photography.

If you think you’ve got the eye, be sure to use the #dailyhivemtl hashtag on Instagram so you can be featured in future photo roundups.

But for now, here are 22 stellar snapshots of the city from the past week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EpicClicks (@epiclicks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALEX PR (@alex.pr_photography)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malti Babana (@maltibabana)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FanFan (@findathere)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia F. (@n___a___n___a___)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blog Bymelm.com ✈️ (@melicanada)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen Misrachi Travel Pics (@karenmis27)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenan | MTL 🇨🇦 (@k_photographyca)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAURE | travel & photography (@laure.wgnr)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗝𝗘𝗙𝗙 𝗚𝗔𝗚𝗡𝗢𝗡 (@jeffgagnonphoto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ibrahim (@tifes.junction)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PIERRE 📷 📍Montréal (@cuzinsta63)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naym Charaf-Eddine (@naymcharafeddine)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Un Végétalien à Montréal 🌿 (@unvegetalienamontreal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tareq (@pixelsnomad)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I_Anisan Photography©️ (@_anisan.i_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RYUNOSUKE KIKUNO (@ryunosuke_kikuno)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freddie Ryden (@teddiefreddie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EpicClicks (@epiclicks)