Incredibly humid.

That’s how we would describe the forecast for the next few days in Montreal. And while warm weather would usually be welcomed on Victoria Day weekend, the heat will be accompanied by rain, and maybe even thunderstorms.

According to The Weather Network‘s projections, Saturday and Sunday’s temperatures are expected to reach highs of 28ºC and 27ºC, respectively. While that sounds reasonable for late May, harsh humidity will make the outside temperature feel like it’s hovering around 35ºC and 36ºC for both days.

Talk about a scorcher. Maybe all that rain could be a little refreshing after all.

If you were afraid the stickiness was here to stay, you’ll be relieved to know that things are expected to cool down again on Monday, which should see a high of 16ºC.