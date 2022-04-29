Montreal en photo: 20 delightful snapshots of the city from the past week

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for another edition of Montreal en Photo.
Every week we feature over a dozen unique ways Montreal has been photographed through a camera lens. And to no one’s surprise, this week’s Instagram submissions have wowed us once again.
As we head into a relatively warm and sunny weekend, let’s take a look back at the beautiful work our local photographers shared this past week.
- You might also like:
- 10 things to do this weekend in Montreal: April 29 to May 1
- Weekend warmth: Three straight days of double-digit temperature forecast for Montreal
- New Montreal restaurants you should check out this May
If you think you’ve got the eye, be sure to use the #dailyhivemtl hashtag on Instagram so you can be featured in future photo roundups.
But for now, here are 20 delightful snapshots of the city from the past week.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram