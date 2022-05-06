Montreal en photo: 22 striking snapshots of the city from the past week

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for another edition of Montreal en Photo.
Every week we feature over a dozen unique ways Montreal has been photographed through a camera lens. And with Montreal in all its spring glory, this week’s Instagram submissions have wowed us once again.
As we head into another sunny weekend, let’s take a look back at the beautiful work our local photographers shared this past week.
- You might also like:
- 10 remarkable things to do this weekend in Montreal: May 6 to 8
- T-shirt time: Three days of sunshine and warmth expected for Montreal
- New Montreal restaurants you should check out this May
If you think you’ve got the eye, be sure to use the #dailyhivemtl hashtag on Instagram so you can be featured in future photo roundups.
But for now, here are 22 striking snapshots of the city from the past week.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram