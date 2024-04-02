Injured Canadiens centre could rejoin team before end of season

For months, the Montreal Canadiens have come to terms with centre Christian Dvorak being out for the remainder of the season. But that may no longer be the case.

Dvorak underwent pectoral surgery back in January and was not expected to be back at 100% before the end of the Canadiens’ 2023-34 campaign. However, wearing a full-contact jersey, the 28-year-old rotated in as an extra during line drills on Monday.

When asked whether Dvorak could get some games in this month, head coach Martin St. Louis said there is a “good chance.”

The forward dealt with a very similar injury during his tenure with the Arizona Coyotes, undergoing surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle in October 2018. He returned to action in February 2019.

Dvorak, who joined the Habs via trade in 2021, has never played a full season in Montreal, suiting up for 56 and 64 games, respectively, over the past two years.

The Illinois native, who last played on December 30 last year, has three goals and seven points over 25 games this season.

The Canadiens play the Florida Panthers at the Bell Centre tonight. Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET.