Canadiens lose another forward to season-ending injury

The Montreal Canadiens made another addition to their already-long injury list on Thursday.

The team revealed that forward Christian Dvorak will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season due to a torn pectoral muscle.

The 27-year-old centre is scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday.

After missing the first month of the season due to injury, the Canadiens centre will conclude his year with three goals and seven points in 25 games.

His upcoming surgery will be his second in less than 12 months.

The Illinois native also underwent season-ending knee surgery on March 15, 2023, after getting hurt in a game against the Carolina Hurricanes the week prior. Last season, Dvorak played 64 games, netting 10 goals and 28 points.

As of now, Montreal’s IR list includes Dvorak, Chris Wideman, Kirby Dach, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Tanner Pearson, Alex Newhook, and Carey Price.

Another man down, the Habs remain on the hunt for an Eastern Conference wild card spot. They take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight at 7 pm ET.