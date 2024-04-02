Montreal Canadiens fans are intense. And while that passion is one of the market’s most endearing qualities when it’s used positively, it can quickly make a turn for the worse.

Selected with the fifth overall pick at last year’s draft, Canadiens defensive prospect David Reinbacher already understands that reality all too well.

In a recent interview with TVA Sports, the 19-year-old’s father, Harald, revealed how the harsh criticism his son faced on social media following the Habs’ draft selection affected him — specifically the circulation of memes comparing the Austrian prospect to Adolf Hitler.

“I think the Montreal area is the… craziest area for hockey. But it’s hard when you hear that some people are talking about stuff [from] 1937 to 1945,” said Reinbacher’s father.

“That brings me down. People don’t know the guy, David. David is a really humble person,” he added. “You can have a comment about a player you don’t like. That’s legal. But to bring out these hard historical things…”

Harald also pointed out that almost all that hate directed at the teenager has come from behind a screen.

“You can do that on the internet. Nobody can reach you. I don’t think that these people will tell you that directly in the face,” he said. “I cannot understand why people do these stupid things.”

While the start of his journey to the NHL brought unexpected hurdles, Reinbacher has looked great since transitioning to North America, reporting to the Laval Rocket last month. Since joining the AHL, Reinbacher has already netted a goal and two assists over six games.

His father is not surprised to see him adapting with ease.

“I feel really good for him. Now I know he can do it in the pro league too… You saw what he can do when he has confidence from the coaches. He can do a lot more than what people expect,” the elder Reinbacher noted. “He plays with his head for the team. He knows when can do something risky and when he cannot… He learned that since he was a little boy, [the] team is first.”

Most importantly, perhaps, Reinbacher has been welcomed to his new locker room with open arms from fans and players alike.

“I see that people are really friendly to David and happy to have him over there. That makes my heart smile.”