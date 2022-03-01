-30? How about +30 instead?

Bringing you all the benefits of the tropics, from swaying palm trees to hot and humid temperatures, Bora Park is the place to be this winter.

Part of the vacation complex, Valcartier, Bora Park, is an absolutely massive indoor water park. Better yet? It’s less than 3 hours from Montreal, making it the perfect weekend getaway spot.

The 102,000 square foot indoor waterpark features a 14,000 square foot wave pool, 14 slides (5 of which are over 50 feet tall), a lazy river, a family pool with activities for young children, a double surf wave, and a restaurant terrace that overlooks the complex.

Bora Park is open all winter long. Tickets start at $26.95 for adults and $20.95 for kids, and reservations are required.

Escape the cold, relax, and pretend you’re on a faraway island in the middle of the South Pacific.

If you’re still in need of some convincing, check out these photos of the tropical Bora Park.

Bora Park

When: Monday to Sunday, 9 am to 9 pm

Where: Bora Park, 1860 Boulevard Valcartier, Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, QC

Admission: $20.95-$36.95