Igloofest Montreal announces four FREE family-friendly events

As Igloofest gets set to host its 15th-anniversary celebrations, organizers of the Montreal festival have also announced the return of the Igloofête family event.

For four Saturdays in a row, between January 21 and February 11, an all-ages event will be held on the festival site at the Jacques-Cartier Pier before the nighttime party begins. Activities like drawing workshops for kids, slides, volley pong, a relaxation zone, and a photo booth will give winter enthusiasts of all ages the chance to partake in the festivities.

Taking place between 1 and 6 pm, the events will also feature playful DJs, interactive multimedia displays and visual performances. And “as a true ode to music, classical, world, and gospel,” choirs will perform every Saturday at 4 pm.

Being outside in the dead of a Quebec winter for that long can get, well, cold. Fortunately, there are also bars with cocktails and hot drinks and an array of food trucks on site. And according to a festival press release, “Vidéotron will be giving out marshmallows, ready to be carefully roasted over the fireplaces scattered around.”

So, if you’re brave enough to get out and face the cold, you may find the fun that awaits is well worth it.

For additional details, you can visit the Igloofête website.

When: Every Saturday from January 21 to February 11

Where: Jacques-Cartier Pier

Time: 1 pm to 6 pm

Price: Free