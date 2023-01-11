Few Igloofest tickets remain as Montreal winter festival approaches

Kicking off next week, Igloofest will finally host its 15th-anniversary celebrations. After a couple of years of lockdowns, curfews, and cancellations, the festival is making a grand return and tickets are going fast.

For those who don’t know, the outdoor event, which features famous DJs and performers over four consecutive weekends, gives attendees the chance to dance the cold away and party with some of the biggest names in the business.

And this year’s lineup is nothing to brush off.

The colourful beats and rhythms of Australian producer Flume will officially kick things off on January 19. The next day, famous British duo CAMELPHAT will spread their infectious positive energy with their catchy hits. On Saturday, January 21, Porter Robinson’s one-of-a-kind EDM stylings will close the first weekend.

The following week will also feature some impressive French performers; on January 26, dark synth-wave artist Kavinsky will perform followed by Nora en Pure the next night. Saturday’s program features Worakls and rising techno star u.r.trax .

Initially scheduled for the winter of 2022, Apache and the enigmatic Black Tiger Sex Machine will keep the temperature up on Saturday, February 4. The following weekend (February 11) will feature the sounds of Tiësto and cult British label Anjunadeep, which will take the stage with some of its top performers, including Yotto, Eli & Fur, Olan, and Ben Böhmer.

With tickets selling like hotcakes, EDM fans, and winter enthusiasts alike, will want to get their passes before it’s too late.