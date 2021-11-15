Hurricanes park rivalry with Habs for World Kindness Day

It turns out the “Bunch of Jerks” have a soft side.

In the spirit of World Kindness Day on Saturday, the Carolina Hurricanes made a donation to the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Charity.

We may be a Bunch of Jerks, but we still care about our communities. In honor of #WorldKindnessDay, the #Canes have made a donation to the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation. Details » https://t.co/U5ReeuzpAJ pic.twitter.com/lktLoGbNxp — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 13, 2021

“The Hurricanes may battle teams across the league on the ice, but improving communities throughout the US and Canada is a goal everyone can get behind,” the Hurricanes posted on their World Kindness page. “To celebrate World Kindness Day, the Carolina Hurricanes have made a donation to the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation.

“The Canes encourage all fans to make a donation to the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation, the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation, or the foundation of any other NHL team as we aim to spread kindness throughout the NHL community.”

The Hurricanes and Canadiens have been at odds — both on the ice and in the front office — in recent years.

The Canadiens signed Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho to an unsuccessful $42.25 million offer sheet in 2019. Carolina countered with an offer sheet of their own this summer, a one-year, $6.1 million contract offer to forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi that went unmatched by Montreal.

Les Hurricanes ont annoncé aujourd’hui avoir déposé une offre hostile au joueur autonome avec restriction Jesperi Kotkaniemi des Canadiens de la Montreal. L’entente proposée est d’une durée de un ans et d’une valeur annuelle moyenne de 6,1 millions $. — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) August 28, 2021

The Hurricanes went full heel with the pitch, announcing the details of the signing in French, posting a UNO “Reverse” card, and including a $20 signing bonus in Kotkaniemi’s contract — the same number worn by Aho.

Carolina also temporarily launched the website www.didthehabslose.com after beating Montreal 4-1 on October 21.

No word if the thoughtful act of kindness ended in 20.