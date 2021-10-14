Here's how to vote in the upcoming Montreal municipal election

In less than a month, Montrealers will have the chance to replace incumbent mayor Valérie Plante or grant her a new term.

As the city election on November 7 quickly approaches, campaigns and debates between party leaders have been heating up. And while you still have some time to decide which candidate best suits you, now is the ideal time to ensure that you are properly registered to vote.

Here is some information that first-time voters or anyone with concerns over their voter status may find helpful.

Who is eligible to vote?

In order to vote, one must be at least 18-years-old and be registered on the official list of electors.

One must also be a Canadian citizen who resides in Montreal and has lived in Quebec for at least six months. Building and business owners who have occupied their space for at least a year are also eligible.

Checking if you are registered

To make sure that you are registered to vote, simply head over to the Elections Montreal website and fill out the form.

If the website informs you that you are not registered, and you don’t receive a form in the mail, you will need to appear in person at one of the following locations by Monday, October 18.

Bring two pieces of government ID that indicate your name, date of birth, and proof of your current address.

If you only have one piece of ID, mail with your name and address, such as a utility bill, can be used as a secondary form of identification.

You can also mail in your registration form to the Board of Revisors but remember that anything received after that October 18 deadline will not be accepted.

Want to vote early?

Advance polling will take place over two days: October 30 and October 31 from 9:30 am to 8:00 pm.

Voting by mail is an option available to those who cannot attend a physical polling station. This applies to those who are in isolation due to exposure to COVID-19

To submit a request to vote by mail, fill out the corresponding online form or call 514-872-8683 before October 27.

Voter checklist

After you’ve been registered, please ensure that you bring the following things with you to the polling station: