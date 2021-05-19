The ninth edition of MURAL fest is returning to Montreal this summer

As if you needed any more indication that things in Montreal were trending towards a return to normal, one of the city’s flagship outdoor festivals, MURAL fest, is returning.

MURAL Fest brings together world-class visual artists and musicians who collaborate for a cultural celebration in the heart of Montreal’s Boulevard Saint-Laurent.

The facade of buildings, roads, parking lots, and public spaces are taken over by immensely talented international and local artists, turning The Plateau into a massive urban art playground.

It remains to be seen if international artists will be joining the likes of local artists this time around (because of you-know-what) but the ninth edition of the festival is slated to take place from August 12 to 22.

The festival says public art projects, interactive projects, and “electrifying musical performances” are in the cards for this year’s edition, all while adhering to public health’s COVID-19 guidelines.

MURAL fest says its full lineup, including artists, musicians, and food vendors, will be unveiled in July.

If you’ve been itching to check out some great murals, the festival’s Instagram page has been featuring gorgeous Montreal murals from years past and new art pieces that have been popping up all over the world.

It’s definitely worth a peak.