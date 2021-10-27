If high ceilings and crown mouldings are your cup of tea, then this property is the whole kettle.

Tucked away on one of Westmount’s most exclusive streets, this spacious home oozes luxury from the moment you walk in. With 4,482 sq. ft of space at one’s disposal, four levels, and a solarium to bring in more natural light, you would be hard-pressed to run out of room here. There are also six bedrooms and four bathroom just in case.

The house, described by its Engel & Völkers listing as a “stately detached stone residence,” features a home theatre, office, and three gas fireplaces throughout the property.

The home is also with early 20th century antiques that are tastefully placed among its more modern corners, giving it a very regal feel.

For more information on the listing and additional photos, click here.