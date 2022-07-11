If the hustle and bustle of Montreal is too much, a reasonably priced Scandinavian-inspired home is for sale in the timeless Eastern Townships.

Located in the sought-after area of Orford, a large, bright, three-bedroom home has hit the real estate market for a modest $1,075,000.

The Remax Quebec listing says the house is located on a private lot, surrounded by trees, and is a few minutes’ drive from mountains and lakes. “Ideal for a family, each bedroom has its own full bathroom,” says the listing. The house has a double garage, vast outdoor spaces, and was constructed in 2021. “Come see for yourself the luxury in all simplicity,” says the real estate agent.

Located at the dead-end of a quiet street, 12 impasse de la Rafale has direct access to bike paths, parks, golf clubs, and is eight minutes away from Mont Orford (attention skiers!)

The house has heated polished concrete floors, three bathrooms, a gas fireplace, a spa, and more than 22,500 sq ft of lot space.