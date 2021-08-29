SportsHockeyCanadiens

Hockey fans freak out over report of Eichel boarding plane to Montreal with "hockey sticks"

Aug 29 2021, 1:17 pm
Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Jack Eichel saga has found its latest chapter with Sportsnet’s Eric Engels reporting that the Buffalo Sabres captain will be entering Quebec, and is “bringing his hockey sticks.”

But hold your horses on thoughts that he’s set to join the Canadiens.

Engels offered up the explanation that Eichel is simply attending the BioSteel camp, an annual offseason retreat for NHL and other pro and junior players to work on their skills in the offseason.

Hockey fans—Canadiens, Sabres, and just about everyone else—weren’t exactly stoked about the seven minutes they thought Eichel could be on a new team, but suddenly wasn’t.

Elliotte Friedman added some context that Eichel, who is currently rehabbing an upper-body injury, will be at the camp, but not participating in on-ice activities.

Trade rumours have swirled around Eichel all offseason, with it being no surprise that the star forward isn’t exactly happy with the Sabres.

Over his six seasons in Buffalo since being drafted second overall behind Connor McDavid in 2015, Eichel has played 375 games for the Sabres, scoring 139 goals, while adding 216 assists for a total of 355 points. But Buffalo has missed the playoffs every one of those seasons, having finished no higher than sixth in their division.

Engels offered an apology for getting anyone’s hopes up.

