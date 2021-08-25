Oddsmakers give Canadiens’ Caufield best chance to win Calder Trophy

Montreal Canadiens star forward Cole Caufield might be adding the Calder Trophy to his collection next season.

The 20-year-old winger, who was taken in the first round by Montreal in 2019, burst onto the scene last season with four goals in 10 regular-season games, adding four more goals and eight assists for 12 points in 20 playoff contests.

Caufield recently took the Hobey Baker Award as the top college hockey player for his play with Wisconsin last season, putting up 30 goals and 22 assists for 52 points in just 31 games played.

But despite the fact he’s already got a decent amount of NHL experience, Caufield is still eligible to win the NHL’s Calder Trophy for best rookie, as he’s yet to hit the threshold of 25 regular-season games in a single campaign.

Bodog recently set the odds for the Calder Trophy race for next season. Here’s how Caufield stacks up against 11 other rookie candidates:

Calder Trophy