Heatwave: The next three days in Montreal will feel hotter than 30°C

Montrealers should be gearing up for a weekend of heat, sunshine, and hopefully a little shade. According to Environment Canada‘s forecast, temperatures and humidity levels in the Southern Quebec region will be shooting up over the next three days.

Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are all expected to feel warmer than 30°C, which marks the first time temperatures will exceed that marker this July.

Saturday, although somewhat cloudy, currently has a humidex high of 32°C in the forecast. This will set the tone for the heatwave that follows as Sunday is expected to feel even warmer. Finally, things are expected to hit a heat peak on Monday when temperatures climb up to 33°C before cooling down.

Nighttime temperatures are said to hover around 20°C for all three days after sundown.

While things may get a little too hot and sticky for comfort, Montrealers should take advantage of those golden rays now as a lot of rain is forecasted for next week.