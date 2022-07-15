Montreal en photo: 18 amazing city snapshots from the past week

It’s Friday, which means it’s time for another edition of Montreal en Photo.

Every week we feature over a dozen unique ways Montreal has been captured through a camera lens. As we find ourselves in peak festival season, the city is hustling and bustling. And when there’s something going on at just about every corner, it often makes for some pretty nice shots.

So, if you think you’ve got the eye, be sure to use the #dailyhivemtl hashtag on Instagram so you can be featured in future photo roundups.

But for now, here are 18 amazing snapshots of the city from the past week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tareq (@pixelsnomad)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naym Charaf-Eddine (@naymcharafeddine)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominic (@decocco__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenan | MTL 🇨🇦 (@k_photographyca)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Walsh Photography 🌎💫 (@steveglwalsh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Adhikari (@ashish_adhikari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DamianLuo (@damian.luo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 514 Traveler (@popinard)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naym Charaf-Eddine (@naymcharafeddine)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @arlynamaria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Un Végétalien à Montréal 🌿 (@unvegetalienamontreal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DroDellaPhoto 📸 (@drodellaphoto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam (@messalisamuel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🄾🄼🄰🅁 🄴🄻-🄰🅂🅂🄰🄰🄳 (@l4pis)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Hébert (@van_hebert)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A̶̶b̶̶i̶̶s̶̶h̶̶e̶̶k̶_̶K̶1̶̶6̶ (@art_killer_ak16)