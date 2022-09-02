Magical world premiere "Harry Potter" winter ball coming to Montreal

This fall, Montrealers will be invited to a unique Harry Potter gathering, a world premiere that will be coming to only four select cities across the Muggle world globe: Milan, Houston, Mexico City, and yours truly.

Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration will transform Montreal’s Salon 1861 — a wonderous ballroom at 550 Richmon Avenue — into a whimsical wintertime ball honouring the iconic Triwizard Tournament tradition.

For Harry Potter fans, The Yule Ball was a formal Christmas celebration held on December 25 for students of wizarding schools who participated in the tournament.

Don’t forget what Professor McGonagall said about the Christmastime party: “Dress robes will be worn, and the ball will start at eight o’clock on Christmas Day, finishing at midnight in the Great Hall. Now then — The Yule Ball is of course a chance for us all to let our hair down. But that does NOT mean, that we will be relaxing the standards of behaviour we expect from Hogwarts students.”

So, besides not upsetting the professor, Montreal Potter-heads will be able to enjoy a night of dancing, live performances, food, and purchasable Harry Potter merchandise.

Co-produced by Warner Bros., Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration is a “spellbinding party where guests will be able to participate in iconic and beloved moments inspired by J.K. Rowling’s magical stories and scenes from the Harry Potter film series.”

The experience will feature several Wizarding World elements and celebrates the Yule Ball moment in a magical and elegant way. Although not mandatory, guests are encouraged to dress up in their best formal Wizarding World attire.

Salon 1861 will light up in an enchanting and festive environment that “promises to bring guests together in a celebration to remember. Engaging hosts will get the ballroom going with fun, celebratory interactions happening throughout the entire experience.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration (@harrypotteryuleballcelebration)

Tickets will be available for purchase starting Thursday, September 8, and fans who sign up to the waitlist will unlock exclusive access to secure early tickets. Warner Bros. tells Daily Hive that quantities are limited, so act fast!

Prepare for a night of — as McGonagall put it — “well-mannered frivolity” at an elegant yet informal party where there will plenty of themed treats and magical merriment. Join a lively dance floor, enjoy delicious treats, and shop a yule market for gifts, wands, and robes. You’ll find plenty of opportunities to show off your house (or school) pride in this event perfect for Harry Potter fans.

When: From November 2022

Days: Various sessions open daily

Where: Salon 1861 — 550 Richmond Avenue, Montreal

Price: TBA, join the waitlist right here