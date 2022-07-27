Curated

Quiz: Can you identify popular Montreal neighbourhoods by these photos?

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Jul 27 2022, 8:07 pm
Quiz: Can you identify popular Montreal neighbourhoods by these photos?
@muralfestival/Instagram

Think you know your Montreal neighbourhoods?

Sure, they’re pretty easy to identify when walking through one. But what if all you had was a single photograph? How do you think you’d score.

In order to answer that question, we decided to create a quiz by compiling 10 photographs from 10 distinct Montreal neighbourhoods. Each one contains a local landmark or something that is exclusively unique to that particular neighborhood so be sure to look at each photograph closely.

Ready? No cheating.

1.

westmount

@chakerdesiree/Instagram

2.

lasalle

@carlie28/Instagram

3.

st leonard montreal

@dramatikavecuncas/Instagram

4.

le plateau montreal

@amelietravel07/Instagram

5.

st. henri

@dramatikavecuncas/Instagram

6.

ndg montreal

@insidermtl/Instagram

7.

verdun gorilla

@stevegwalsh/Instagram

8.

griffintown

@verobellemare/Instagram

9.

instagram montreal

@physcogurlpics/Instagram

10.

hochelaga

@jvasseur / Instagram

How do you think you did? You can check the answer key below to find out.

If you got seven or more right, you’re a true Montrealer.

  1. Westmount
  2. LaSalle
  3. St. Leonard
  4. Le Plateau
  5. St. Henri
  6. Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (N.D.G.)
  7. Verdun
  8. Little Italy
  9. Gay Village
  10. Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Let us know your score in the comments.

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.