Guzzo theatres have reopened across all of Quebec today

Cinémas Guzzo, the largest independent chain of movie theatres in Quebec, has reopened across the province as of Friday.

Vincenzo Guzzo, the President and CEO of the chain, made the announcement earlier this week, citing that all venues will be “strictly following all provincial health and safety guidelines.”

Moviegoers will be able to enjoy the cinematic experience at the following nine locations across the province:

Mega-Plex Marché Central 18

Mega-Plex Taschereau 18

Mega-Plex Lacordaire 16

Mega-Plex Pont-Viau 16

Mega-Plex Terrebonne 14

Mega-Plex Jacques-Cartier 15

Mega-Plex Deux Montagnes 14

Cinéma Guzzo des Sources

“I’m confident people will return to cinemas as they are tired of being confined mainly to their homes and they crave that special moviegoing experience. There is simply nothing like seeing a good movie on a big screen,” said Guzzo.

“We’ve been closed since late September of last year and from the overwhelming feedback we’ve received, it’s clear that our loyal customers are anxiously awaiting our reopening and it will be an honour to welcome them back.”

Following official health and safety measures, each auditorium will be allowed a maximum of 250 guests while maintaining the required physical distancing. Government-approved air filtration systems and disinfection protocols have also been put in place.

If you’re in the mood to check out a flick in theatres this weekend, here’s what’s playing in Guzzo theatres across the province. Visit the chain’s website for times, prices, and locations.