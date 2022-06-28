News

"An enormous loss": Comedians pay heartfelt tributes to late Montreal comic

Ty Jadah
|
Jun 28 2022, 4:28 pm
@nicknemeroff/Instagram

The planet just got a lot less funny.

Nick Nemeroff, the Juno-nominated Montreal-born standup comic, passed away on Monday at age 32.

In a heartfelt Twitter thread on his account, family members announced with “profound sadness” the “sudden passing of our beloved brother Nick Nemeroff.”

The 32-year-old was called a “comic’s comic” and used “unique cadence” and “labyrinthine deadpan” in a refined misdirection-driven approach.

“If Nick was on a comedy show, he was guaranteed to leave with new fans,” says the social media post. “And he deserved to, because comedy was, in many ways, his life. Endlessly sweet, supportive of others, humble about his many skills and achievements, Nick lived his life doing what he loved, and that is how he will be remembered. RIP Nick. We love you.”

Nemeroff, who split his time between Montreal and Toronto, was nominated for comedy album of the year at the 2021 Junos for his debut This Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life. He performed a set on Conan at just 28 years old and had appeared at Just For Laughs, CTV’s Roast Battle Canada, and the Winnipeg Comedy Festival.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Nemeroff (@nicknemeroff)

Since his untimely passing, an outpour of support from comedians across North America highlighted his kindness, one-of-a-kind sense of humour, talent, and admiration for the art.

If you’re unfamiliar with his comedy, we’d recommend checking out his material. Regardless, enjoy these tidbits of the legacy he left behind. He’s making angels laugh in heaven, no joke.

 

