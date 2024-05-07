How to walk the Montreal Grand Prix track for free ahead of the race

As the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix approaches, Montreal will once again come alive with parties, events, and the big race, of course.

However, there’s one way F1 fans can find themselves at the heart of the action without breaking the bank. While some folks have paid to walk the grounds of the historic Circuit Gilles Villeneuve before the three-day spectacle kicks off, others won’t have to.

Scheduled for Thursday, June 6 from 9 to 11 am (one day before the first practice session), many participants at the annual Pit Lane Walk will be able to partake in the Grand Prix staple event free of charge.

Securing your spot for the walk is simple, but tickets, which will be awarded through a random draw, are required.

Here’s how to participate.

Subscribe to the newsletter

If you haven’t already, be sure to subscribe to the Grand Prix du Canada’s newsletter to stay up to date.

On Wednesday, May 8 at 9 am, subscribers will receive an email containing a link to the participation form.

Complete the participation form

Fill out the participation form within the designated 48-hour window, as this document is your ticket to entering the draw for access to the Pit Lane Walk.

Get lucky

A raffle draw among eligible entries will take place on the morning of May 13. Winners will be notified via email later in the week. Recipients whose names were drawn will receive electronic tickets 48 hours before the event. There’s also a limit of two tickets per winner.

It’s important to note that tickets are non-transferable, and printing is not permitted.

Additionally, complimentary round-trip transportation will be provided between the Cosmos bridge and the Pit Lane.

Event details

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Time: 9 to 11 am

Location: Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal