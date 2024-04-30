Plenty of tickets left to see Messi in Montreal — but they're not cheap

With Lionel Messi set to make his Montreal debut at Stade Saputo in less than two weeks, local soccer fans are undoubtedly pumped.

But as many expected, seeing one of soccer’s biggest stars in action will prove more costly than CF Montreal supporters are used to. In fact, despite the popular nature of the event, tickets are still available for the Inter Miami road game that is set to feature Messi in the lineup.

As per the standard admission rates from CF Montreal’s website, the cheapest available tickets for the May 11 event start at $409 each.

Meanwhile, the most expensive “certified resale” tickets are going for upwards of $10,000 apiece.

With that said, the cheapest resale tickets on sites like StubHub, VividSeats and SeatGeek are being sold for far less, with some going for less than $250 each.

That’s still quite the stretch when compared to the average CF Montreal match, though.

Back in February, 1642MTL, CF Montreal’s largest supporters’ group, voiced its displeasure with ticket prices of C$449 (plus taxes) in section 114 — the part of the stadium they regularly occupy, calling the price hike “extreme.”

“The group is of the opinion that this price hike is extreme and that it limits access to the match for dedicated supporters that encourage the club match after match, regardless of club record, year after year,” the group wrote in a statement, pointing out that exorbitant prices will “discourage Montreal supporters to the benefit of Lionel Messi supporters.”

Montreal currently sits 10th in the MLS Eastern Conference with a 3-3-3 record. Miami, on the other hand, is at the top of the standings, going 6-3-2 through their first 11 matches.

Messi, 36, leads the league in scoring with nine goals in just seven appearances this season.