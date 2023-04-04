Montreal has a new English comedy festival and it kicks off this week

Standup comedy fans should take advantage of a new festival debuting in town this week.

From April 6 to 9, Montreal’s inaugural GiggleFest will host over 30 shows and feature more than 80 local and international performers at the Montreal Arts Centre & Museum. Additional gigs will be held at Lord William Pub in Griffintown.

According to a press release, GiggleFest is the first of its kind in that it “seeks to spotlight and elevate local English comedy producers and artists with a business model that allows producers and comedians to see real profits for their art.”

The duo behind the new festival comprises Event and Marketing Manager Gabriella Munro and local comedian Michelle Forrester, the festival’s curator. Forrester made her Just for Laughs debut as a comic this past summer on ZooFest’s Discovery Series, JFL’s Best of the Fest, and even recorded for the JFL Comedy Album “Heavy Petting Zoo.”

Now she’s contributing to the local scene in a different way.

“What’s crazy is that we’re a city known for the behemoth that is JFL and yet when people come here, they have a hard time accessing English standup comedy,” says Forrester. “There are so many amazing independent shows that uplift overlooked talent. GiggleFest gives people centralized access to all of those shows and artists in four days.”

Those interested in attending shows can learn everything they need to know at gigglefestmtl.com. Prices for tickets range from $15 to $25, with VIP and corporate packages also available.

The Shield of Athena Montreal (Bouclier d’athena), a non-profit organization for family violence victims, will receive $1 from each ticket.