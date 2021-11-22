News

Here's where gas is cheapest in Montreal right now

Nov 22 2021, 3:59 pm
If there was ever a time to consider becoming a winter biker in Montreal, it’s now. Most gas stations in the Montreal metropolitan area and Laval are charging $1.50 per litre of regular gas.

According to Essence Montreal, the gas price monitoring website, some gas stations in Montreal are charging as much as $1.52 per litre.

If paying nearly $2 for a litre of gas boils your blood, the website categorizes the cheapest gas stations across Quebec.

If you’re willing to trek a few extra kilometres, you can find gas stations for a bit cheaper.

As of November 21, here are the cheapest places to get gas around Montreal over the past 12 hours:

Price Location City
142.8  Costco, Bridge / Mill Montreal
147.9 Couche-Tard,
St Pierre / St Catherine		 Saint-Constant
148.9 Petro-Canada,
Rte 132 / Principale		 Delson
148.9 Shell, Re Sherbrooke / Montgomery Montreal
148.9 Super Gaz, Rte 132 (Aut 30) / Principale Delson

 

