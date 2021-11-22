Here's where gas is cheapest in Montreal right now
Nov 22 2021, 3:59 pm
If there was ever a time to consider becoming a winter biker in Montreal, it’s now. Most gas stations in the Montreal metropolitan area and Laval are charging $1.50 per litre of regular gas.
According to Essence Montreal, the gas price monitoring website, some gas stations in Montreal are charging as much as $1.52 per litre.
If paying nearly $2 for a litre of gas boils your blood, the website categorizes the cheapest gas stations across Quebec.
If you’re willing to trek a few extra kilometres, you can find gas stations for a bit cheaper.
As of November 21, here are the cheapest places to get gas around Montreal over the past 12 hours:
|Price
|Location
|City
|142.8
|Costco, Bridge / Mill
|Montreal
|147.9
|Couche-Tard,
St Pierre / St Catherine
|Saint-Constant
|148.9
|Petro-Canada,
Rte 132 / Principale
|Delson
|148.9
|Shell, Re Sherbrooke / Montgomery
|Montreal
|148.9
|Super Gaz, Rte 132 (Aut 30) / Principale
|Delson