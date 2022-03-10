An immersive biographical Frida Kahlo art exhibit is coming to Montreal
Montreal is about to be graced with the life of Frida Kahlo, in the form of an immersive and inspiring art exhibit.
The exhibit, The Life of An Icon, will offer seven different transformational spaces with VR experiences, holographic videos, and 360° projections.
The exhibition will present an arrangement of archival photos, original films, digital environments, art installations, and collectibles to music that aims to “recreate the most important in the artist’s life,” says The Life of An Icon website, offering visitors to discover the incredible story of Frida Kahlo.
Specific details relating to the launch date and the venue have yet to be announced but art fans can register for the exhibit’s presale newsletter to get notified when tickets go on sale.
Frida Kahlo Montreal says all COVID-19 health guidelines will be followed, including physical distancing, enforcing face masks, and capacity limits.
The exhibit will take 90 minutes to complete and will launch in Montreal in the summer.
Frida Kahlo Montreal
When: Summer 2022
Time: TBA
Where: TBA
Price: TBA