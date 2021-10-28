You can get FREE waffles in Montreal today on Saint-Laurent

Downtown ice cream shop Zetti’s has announced a one-day-only promotion, and it’s pretty sweet. For today only, Zetti’s is giving customers a free honeycomb waffle on a stick.

The catch? There is none. On Thursday, October 28, visit Zetti’s and show them your pretty little face (at least the top half of it). Next, you’ll be enjoying a delicious treat on the house.

While you’re there, you might be enticed by one of their many other dessert options that include cake, ice cream, and milkshakes.

So come on down to Saint Laurent and satisfy that sweet tooth. You’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Address: 3839 St Laurent Blvd

Hours: Thursday, 5:30 – 10:15 pm; Friday, 5:30 – 10:45 pm; Saturday, 1:30 – 10:45 pm; Sunday, 5:30 – 10:15 pm