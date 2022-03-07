Rent sure has gotten expensive in Montreal. There’s no denying it.

And while our property prices are not nearly as exorbitant as what you’ll find in places like Vancouver and Toronto, good apartments certainly do not come cheap — and the pandemic has not helped.

But while apartment hunting can be tough, every once in a while you catch a lucky break.

Lucky for you, we’ve found a few via rentals.ca.

Here are three properties in the city that are currently offering incentives and promotions to renters.

This Ville St. Laurent apartment building offers new residents a $100 laundry card. Your first month’s rent is also free. Each unit has three bedrooms.

A special offer for those who have already moved into this newly renovated 3.5-bedroom immediately includes two free months of rent.

Located at the base of Mount Royal Park, these apartments at the core of Montreal’s cultural hub come in different sizes: one, two, three, and four bedrooms.

If you move into one of the units by April 1, your first month of rent is covered.