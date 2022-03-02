Montreal's average rent prices have dropped for the first time in months

According to statistics provided by liv.rent, Montreal’s city-wide average rent for an unfurnished one-bedroom unit has fallen below $1,400.

This marks the first decrease in rent average since November 2021. liv.rent says prices have “tapered off” due to a “massive $114 increase between January and February.”

The average monthly rent for an unfurnished one-bedroom is now $1,393, while furnished alternatives are going for $1,487 on average. According to liv.rent, “Furnished one-bedroom units are, as expected, more expensive than unfurnished units by an average of $94 this month.”

Unsurprisingly, the most expensive unfurnished apartments can be found downtown, where the average price is $1,620, a 5.83% increase for unfurnished units for the month of March.

Alternatively, average rent prices in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, which average at $1,176, are now the lowest in the city.

The following is a list of unfurnished rental prices by type in different neighbourhoods across town.

