Former Canadiens winger lands first sports media gig

Former Montreal Canadiens winger Devante Smith-Pelly is returning to the game via a new role.

Following his retirement from professional hockey in December 2022, the 31-year-old Ontario native is stepping into the world of sports media, landing a role as a radio broadcaster for the Washington Capitals.

Smith-Pelly, who played a key role in the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup championship run, will make his radio debut alongside play-by-play announcer John Walton during the Capitals’ game against the San Jose Sharks on Monday.

“I’m extremely excited, I knew right away that I wanted to try it out and I’m grateful for the chance,” Smith-Pelly recently told NHL.com. “John Walton has been great, we’ve talked a lot over the last couple of weeks on how he prepares … He’s the expert, and I’m just going to kind of read off him.”

Beyond his radio duties, Smith-Pelly will also conduct interviews for Washington’s digital channels and contribute to game-day coverage on Monumental Sports Network. Capitals fans can catch him in action during upcoming games against the Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, Vegas Golden Knights, and Arizona Coyotes.

Known best for his postseason heroics with the Caps, Habs fans will also recall Smith-Pelly’s brief stint with the Canadiens.

Over two seasons between 2014 and 2016, the winger logged seven goals and 15 points over 66 games with Montreal before being traded to the New Jersey Devils for Stefan Matteau.

He returned to Quebec last year, suiting up for 24 games with the Laval Rocket after signing a professional tryout contract with Montreal’s AHL affiliate.

Originally drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in 2010, Smith-Pelly enjoyed a successful career spanning 395 NHL games with four different teams.

Broadcasting always seemed to be in the cards for him, though. Shortly after retiring from the NHL, he was contacted by TSN, leading to his involvement in the network’s coverage during the 2023 IIHF World Championship.