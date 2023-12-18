Here’s how much Bell Centre food costs at Montreal Canadiens games

The rising price of beer at the Bell Centre has long been a topic of discussion among Montreal Canadiens fans — so much so that we published an article covering beverage costs at the beginning of the Habs’ 2023-24 campaign.

Unsurprisingly, eating at a Canadiens game isn’t cheap either, which is probably why many decide to fill up on a pre-game dinner at home. Sure, the odd mid-period snack here or there won’t break the bank, but expenses can add up with the sweet smell of steamies wafting through the corridor.

On a recent venture through the sea of concession stands in the Bell Centre’s lower bowl, we compiled the prices of every food item in sight. From familiar favourites to new additions, here’s what eating at the “Mecca of Hockey” will set you back.

First up, here are the costs of snacks and sides offered throughout the arena:

Food item Price (range) Bag of popcorn $7.18 Bag of chips $4.13 Pretzel $5.67 Fries $5 Nachos (with salsa and cheese) $8.70 Bag of candy $5.65 Cotton candy $5 Ice cream sandwich/fudge bar $4.44 Slice of cake $8.05

On the savoury side, nachos and popcorn are the least economical side dishes, nearing the $10 mark once taxes are added up.

Meanwhile, those with a sweet tooth will pay a pretty penny for a large slice of chocolate or carrot cake rather than opting for an ice cream bar for nearly half the price.

As for the main staples, here are the current prices of common Bell Centre favourites:

Food item Price (range) Hot Dog $4.78 Poutine $8.70 – $16.09 Chicken tenders and fries $13.48 Smoked meat sandwich $10.44 Pizza (7 inch pie) $9.78

It may be a Montreal staple, but poutine at the Bell Centre can get pretty steep, depending on your choice of toppings.

Alternatively, arguably the most common sporting event food, the hot dog reigns supreme on the economic scale, coming in at a little over five bucks a piece.