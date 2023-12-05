SportsHockeyCanadiens

Canadiens looking to play multiple games in Paris, France: report

Dec 5 2023, 8:30 pm
The Montreal Canadiens might be going on an extended road trip, and this time, they’d be crossing continents.

According to a Tuesday report from RDS journalist Francois Gagnon, Canadiens owner Geoff Molson would like to see the team play some games in Europe in the near future, specifically in France.

“The chosen destination is Paris,” Gagnon wrote. “But it must wait until the ’25-26 season before the NHL gives it the green light.”

While the NHL taking its show on the road seems like a fairly new concept with teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators playing a pair of games in Sweden just last month, the Habs were part of the league’s first-ever Euro trip, which took place shortly before the start of WWII.

In April and May 1938, the Detroit Red Wings and the Canadiens participated in a nine-game exhibition series in England and France, marking the first time NHL teams played outside North America. The tour occurred after the conclusion of the 1937–38 NHL season, with the Canadiens winning the series with a record of 5-3-1.

Three of those games were played in Paris.

Now, nearly nine decades later, the Tricolore could once again be touring the City of Love, if the league is up for it.

As for where, when, and who they’ll play, that remains a question. But luckily, the club’s many French-speaking players and staff won’t have too much trouble getting around town.

