Canadiens looking to play multiple games in Paris, France: report

The Montreal Canadiens might be going on an extended road trip, and this time, they’d be crossing continents.

According to a Tuesday report from RDS journalist Francois Gagnon, Canadiens owner Geoff Molson would like to see the team play some games in Europe in the near future, specifically in France.

“The chosen destination is Paris,” Gagnon wrote. “But it must wait until the ’25-26 season before the NHL gives it the green light.”

Geoff Molson souhaite toujours voir le #CH disputer des matchs en Europe. La destination est choisie: Paris!

Mais il faudra attendre la saison 25-26 avant que la LNH donne le feu vert. — Francois Gagnon (@GagnonFrancois) December 5, 2023

While the NHL taking its show on the road seems like a fairly new concept with teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators playing a pair of games in Sweden just last month, the Habs were part of the league’s first-ever Euro trip, which took place shortly before the start of WWII.

The book I’m writing right now is about the 1938 Montreal Canadiens who travelled to Europe with the Detroit Red Wings, the first time NHL teams traveled to Europe. They played three games in Paris.

They were marketed as the “Canadiens Français de Montréal”. https://t.co/1Lq2VoQ53W pic.twitter.com/6EtO3umJ3E — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) December 5, 2023

In April and May 1938, the Detroit Red Wings and the Canadiens participated in a nine-game exhibition series in England and France, marking the first time NHL teams played outside North America. The tour occurred after the conclusion of the 1937–38 NHL season, with the Canadiens winning the series with a record of 5-3-1.

Three of those games were played in Paris.

Now, nearly nine decades later, the Tricolore could once again be touring the City of Love, if the league is up for it.

As for where, when, and who they’ll play, that remains a question. But luckily, the club’s many French-speaking players and staff won’t have too much trouble getting around town.