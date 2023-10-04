How much a beer will cost you at Montreal Canadiens games this season

It’s not a revelation when someone says going to a Montreal Canadiens game is not cheap.

For as long as some fans can remember, watching the Habs in action has been a luxury. And win or lose, ticket prices just keep going up. The same is true with concessions at the Bell Centre.

And everyone knows that nothing goes better with Canadiens hockey than a nice, refreshing brewski, which has been hovering around the $10 mark for the past few years.

So what exactly will a can of beer at a game cost you nowadays?

Well, that depends on which beer you’re buying and where you’re buying it.

In our most recent visit to the Bell Centre, we identified what each variation of a cold one costs. Here are the results.

Type of beer Price Beer on tap $12.18 Microbrew on tap $12.83 Domestic beer can (355 ml) $8.70 Domestic beer can (473 ml) $11.52 Microbrew can $12.83 Imported beer can $14.13 Alcohol-free beer can $7.83

Spectators should beware that while beer prices are the same whether you purchase one at the kiosk or self-service counter, they do go up a fair amount if you order a can at your seat. Believe it or not, if you don’t want to venture into the busy corridor, a Molson beer from one of the arena’s in-house vendors costs $15.25 before tax.

If only the team had some sort of connection to a local brewery…

Anyway, in some cases, opting for a cocktail from one of the drink stands is actually cheaper than ordering beer from your seat, with most mixed drinks being sold in the $11 to $13 range.

Surprisingly, an ounce of VS cognac will only cost you $11.52, which is quite reasonable.

As for soft drinks, the prices are as follows.