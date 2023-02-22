Former Canadiens captain Shea Weber has been traded again

A year after his departure from the Montreal Canadiens, former Habs captain Shea Weber has found himself on the move again.

In case you forgot, Weber was flipped from the Canadiens to the Golden Knights last summer for Russian forward Evgenii Dadonov in a salary-cap dump move.

Today, Weber’s Vegas Golden Knights announced that they’d flipped him to the Arizona Coyotes (along with a 2023 fifth-round pick) in exchange for Dysin Mayo.

NEWS: The Golden Knights have acquired Dysin Mayo from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Shea Weber and a 2023 fifth-round pick. #VegasBorn https://t.co/dbvcK80Bsr — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 22, 2023

Weber has four years left on his contract originally signed for 14 years with the Nashville Predators back in 2012, with an annual average value of $7.8 million per season, but has not played in the NHL since the 2021 postseason.

He originally joined the Habs in a high-profile trade for P.K. Subban back in 2016, before being named the team’s captain in 2017 following the departure of Max Pacioretty to the Vegas Golden Knights (which also brought future Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to Montreal).

“Growing up playing hockey in Canada, it’s every kid’s dream to play in the NHL. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have not only done that, but to have had a chance to do so for a Canadian team and a member of the Original 6,” Weber wrote in a goodbye post to Montreal fans on social media back in June. “Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined playing for let alone being named captain of the Montreal Canadiens. Pulling on that legendary jersey every night was one of the greatest honours of my career and it’s something I appreciated every chance I got.”

Weber had 58 goals, 88 assists and a plus-minus of +31 in 275 games for the Canadiens in his career in Montreal, which was highlighted by a shock run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.