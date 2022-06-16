SportsHockeyCanadiens

Montreal Canadiens trade captain Shea Weber to Vegas Golden Knights

Jun 16 2022, 9:55 pm
The Montreal Canadiens have announced that captain Shae Weber has been traded to the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

In return, the Canadiens will receive 33-year-old Russian forward Evgenii Dadonov, who recorded 43 points in 78 games in the 2021-22 season.

Weber missed all of the 2021-22 season while recovering from injuries he sustained in the 2020-21 season. Despite playing hurt in 2020-21, he still led the Canadiens defense in ice-time which led to a surprisingly deep playoff run before losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games.

“First of all, I would like to thank Shea for all that he has done for and represented to the Montreal Canadiens,” said Canadiens GM Kent Hughes in a statement.

“Not only was Shea an exceptional hockey player who played through significant injuries in an attempt to bring the Stanley Cup back to Montreal, he was also a great leader whose leadership will have a positive impact on our team well beyond his time with us. I also want to welcome Evgenii Dadonov to our organization. He is a talented forward who has produced at all levels since the start of his career.”

In the 2020-21 season, Weber picked up six goals and 13 assists in 48 games.

Weber has a cap hit of over $7 million in the 2022-23 season, while Dadonov has a cap hit of $5 million.

