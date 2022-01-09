Former Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin hired in LA Kings front office role

Marc Bergevin is heading to Hollywood — or at least to the LA Kings organization.

The former Montreal Canadiens general manager Bergevin was announced by the Kings today as being hired a “in a consulting role as a senior advisor to general manager” Rob Blake.

Rumours first swirled in October that Bergevin could be joining the Kings once his contract was up with the Canadiens this year. But once he got the boot in late November, it freed up Bergevin’s availability to take a job with another NHL team.

After nine and a half years in Montreal, the Kings are Bergevin’s third NHL organization in an executive role, after previously working as a member of Chicago’s front office from 2008-2012.

Bergevin was even projected as a top candidate for the Canucks’ open GM position after Jim Benning was fired, but it obviously appears that that never came to fruition.

He’ll be joining a familiar face in LA, with former Canadiens centreman Phillip Danault having signed a six-year deal with the Kings this past offseason.

Don’t expect Bergevin to be travelling with the Kings to the Bell Centre anytime soon though, as Montreal and LA have already wrapped up their two-game season series.