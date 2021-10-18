Canadiens GM Bergevin could be working for the Kings next year: report

Montreal Canadiens General Manager Marc Bergevin could be heading to the Los Angeles Kings organization next season, a report from Larry Brooks of the New York Post is claiming.

Brooks said in a weekend column he’d been advised: “not to discount the possibility that Marc Bergevin… just might wind up in Los Angeles next season working with Kings president Luc Robitaille.”

It’s unclear exactly what role the Kings would be looking to hire Bergevin in, with Rob Blake currently serving as the team’s GM.

Bergevin is in the final year of his contract with Montreal, after having been named the general manager of the team back in 2012.

During a press availability earlier this season, Bergevin chose not to give any direct answer about his future with the Habs organization.

During Bergevin’s tenure as general manager, he’s made the playoffs six times and won three division titles. Of course, the Canadiens also made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final last season.

But things are looking tough through Montreal’s opening stretch.

While it’s only three games deep into the season, the Canadiens are 0-3-0 for the first time since 1995. They’re without team leaders Carey Price (personal leave) and Shea Weber (who potentially has a career-ending injury) and have scored just three goals so far this year.