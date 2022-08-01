News

Quebec politician calls out François Legault for meeting the Pope without a mask

Aug 1 2022
Quebec’s Conservative Party leader has called out Premier François Legault for not following the proper COVID-19 public health measures.

Last week, Legault met Pope Francis as part of the head of the 85-year-old’s visit to Canada. In response, Conservative leader Eric Duhaime took to social media to voice his displeasure with the premier’s seemingly hypocritical actions.

“While the Director of Public Health suggests that the elderly wear masks, François Legault has his picture taken, unmasked and without social distancing, with an 85-year-old Pope,” tweeted Duhaime in French. “Again and again, do as I say, not as I do.”

Duhaime has been the leader of the Conservative Party of Quebec since April 2021 and has been an adamant critic of the province’s public health restrictions. He’s downplayed the need for lockdowns, masks, and the need for safety measures since the beginning of the pandemic.

Face masks are no longer mandatory in Quebec but the government and health experts have repeatedly urged citizens to wear coverings near “people with weakened immune systems and health conditions that make them vulnerable,” and for citizens in close contact with “people who are vulnerable because of their health or age.”

